Coach catches fire on Worthing roundabout

No one was hurt after a coach caught fire in Worthing, the fire service has confirmed.
By Sam Morton
Published 8th Jun 2023, 11:26 BST

Photos from the A27 / A24 Offington roundabout in the early hours of Wednesday morning (June 7) showed a fire damaged coach.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "At around 2.30am, we responded to a large vehicle fire at Warren Road, Offington in Worthing.

"Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines from Worthing to the scene.”

Photos from the A27 / A24 Offington roundabout in the early hours of Wednesday morning (June 7) showed a fire damaged coach. Photo: Eddie MitchellPhotos from the A27 / A24 Offington roundabout in the early hours of Wednesday morning (June 7) showed a fire damaged coach. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Upon arrival, crews ‘found one coach alight’.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the blaze, the fire service said.

The spokesperson added: “The fire was of accidental ignition and fortunately there were no casualties."

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the blaze, the fire service said. Photo: Eddie MitchellFirefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the blaze, the fire service said. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
