Photos from the A27 / A24 Offington roundabout in the early hours of Wednesday morning (June 7) showed a fire damaged coach.
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "At around 2.30am, we responded to a large vehicle fire at Warren Road, Offington in Worthing.
"Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines from Worthing to the scene.”
Upon arrival, crews ‘found one coach alight’.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the blaze, the fire service said.
The spokesperson added: “The fire was of accidental ignition and fortunately there were no casualties."
