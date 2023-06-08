A woman was rescued from a burning building by firefighters in Lancing last night (Wednesday, June 7).

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Worthing, Lancing, Haywards Heath and East Sussex Fire Rescue Service were called to an overnight fire on Brighton Road.

They were joined at the burning flat by Sussex Police officers and paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service.

An eye-witness said a woman was rescued from the ‘intense fire’.

In a post on social media around 12.30am, West Sussex fire service wrote: “Some crews remain on scene but this incident is now being scaled back.”

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three hose reels and two jets to extinguish the fire before leaving the scene by 1.30am, the fire service said.

Steve Buchanan-Lee, operational training and development manager for West Sussex fire service, praised the ‘excellent team work’ of firefighters at the scene, after they ‘saved the life of a resident from a serious flat fire’.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Worthing, Lancing, Haywards Heath and East Sussex Fire Rescue Service were called to an overnight fire on Brighton Road. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Fire crews were joined at the burning flat by Sussex Police officers and paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three hose reels and two jets to extinguish the fire. Photo: Eddie Mitchell