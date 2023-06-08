NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack

Lancing flat fire: Woman rescued from 'intense' blaze

A woman was rescued from a burning building by firefighters in Lancing last night (Wednesday, June 7).
By Sam Morton
Published 8th Jun 2023, 09:36 BST

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Worthing, Lancing, Haywards Heath and East Sussex Fire Rescue Service were called to an overnight fire on Brighton Road.

They were joined at the burning flat by Sussex Police officers and paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An eye-witness said a woman was rescued from the ‘intense fire’.

Most Popular

In a post on social media around 12.30am, West Sussex fire service wrote: “Some crews remain on scene but this incident is now being scaled back.”

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three hose reels and two jets to extinguish the fire before leaving the scene by 1.30am, the fire service said.

Steve Buchanan-Lee, operational training and development manager for West Sussex fire service, praised the ‘excellent team work’ of firefighters at the scene, after they ‘saved the life of a resident from a serious flat fire’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have you read?: Worthing house fires: Fundraiser for family affected by devastating blaze

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Worthing, Lancing, Haywards Heath and East Sussex Fire Rescue Service were called to an overnight fire on Brighton Road. Photo: Eddie MitchellWest Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Worthing, Lancing, Haywards Heath and East Sussex Fire Rescue Service were called to an overnight fire on Brighton Road. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Worthing, Lancing, Haywards Heath and East Sussex Fire Rescue Service were called to an overnight fire on Brighton Road. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Lancing house fire latest: Properties severely damaged amid large emergency response

Worthing's Montague Place to be transformed again - This is what is lined up

Fire crews were joined at the burning flat by Sussex Police officers and paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service. Photo: Eddie MitchellFire crews were joined at the burning flat by Sussex Police officers and paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Fire crews were joined at the burning flat by Sussex Police officers and paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three hose reels and two jets to extinguish the fire. Photo: Eddie MitchellFirefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three hose reels and two jets to extinguish the fire. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three hose reels and two jets to extinguish the fire. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Steve Buchanan-Lee, operational training and development manager for West Sussex fire service, praised the ‘excellent team work’ of firefighters at the scene. Photo: Eddie MitchellSteve Buchanan-Lee, operational training and development manager for West Sussex fire service, praised the ‘excellent team work’ of firefighters at the scene. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Steve Buchanan-Lee, operational training and development manager for West Sussex fire service, praised the ‘excellent team work’ of firefighters at the scene. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Related topics:LancingWest Sussex Fire and Rescue ServiceSouth East Coast Ambulance ServiceHaywards Heath