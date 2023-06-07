Families are being housed in local hotels after a devastating blaze ripped through multiple homes in Worthing.

Emergency service crews were pictured attending a fire in Carnegie Road shortly before 7am on Sunday (June 4).

The fire – which spread across a row of terraced properties in Worthing – was of accidental ignition, it has since been confirmed.

Worthing resident Katy Child Smith has set up a fundraising page to support a close friend and mum-of-four, whose home was destroyed.

House fire in Carnegie Road, Worthing

On her JustGiving page, Katy wrote: “Unfortunately at 6am this morning my lovely friend woke up to her house ablaze. Thankfully [she] and her children were ok, but unfortunately the same can’t be said about the house.

"She has four amazing children and all their stuff is ruined. Any donation however small would be very much appreciated. From the bottom of my heart and theirs, thank you.”

Upon arrival at the scene, crews were faced with a fire within the roof space of a row of terraced properties, the fire service said.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly brought the fire under control to prevent it spreading further.

House fire in Carnegie Road, Worthing

“The fire was of accidental ignition and fortunately there were no casualties as a result of this incident,” a fire service spokesperson added.

Speaking to the Worthing Herald about the incident, Katy said: “It’s just terrible, it’s unbelievable. It started in one house and spread to my friend’s house. It’s spread into the roof and half of it has gone.

"The whole house is completely smoke and water damaged so they have been put up in a Travelodge. In the hallway, if you look up you can see the sky. It’s awful.”

Katy said her friend and children were inside the house at the time of the fire but were alerted by neighbours when the smoke alarms sounded.

House fire in Carnegie Road, Worthing

"It shows how important smoke alarms are,” Katy said.

"I want to raise some funds to support the family. My friend used to do care work and she couldn’t afford the contents insurance so had to cancel it during the cost of living crisis.

"I don’t know how much they’ll need – they’ve got to replace the whole lot inside. The building is insured but clothes and beds and other bits of bobs aren’t insured at all.

“They have got a surveyor coming round and a structural engineer to assess the damage. The more money we can raise, the better.” Click here if you would like to make a donation.

