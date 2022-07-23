West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were sent to a vehicle fire on the M23, between junctions 9 to 10, shortly after 10pm.

Pictures from the scene showed the fire service dealing with heavy smoke.

"Joint Fire Control sent two fire engines from Crawley to the scene,” a fire service spokesperson said.

The M23 was closed on Friday night, near Gatwick Airport, due to a car fire. Photo: @SussexSpecials

"Upon arrival crews found one car well alight and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel and thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire, before leaving the scene at 10.56pm.”

Officers from Sussex Police were also in attendance to close the road and ‘assisted firefighters in keeping the highway safe’.

The police confirmed that there were no reports of injuries after this M23 incident.

It was the second vehicle fire reported in Sussex last night, with a motorcycle catching fire in St Leonards. A man was taken to hospital in Hastings with serious injuries.

