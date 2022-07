Sussex Police said emergency services responded to reports of a motorcycle ‘leaving the carriageway and catching fire’ on Combe Valley Way, St Leonards around 10pm.

A police spokesperson said: “The fire was extinguished, and one man was taken to the Conquest Hospital in Hastings for treatment to serious injuries.”

A2690 Combe Valley Way was closed both ways whilst the emergency services dealt with the incident.

It was the second vehicle fire reported in Sussex last night, with a car catching fire on the M23 near Gatwick Airport.