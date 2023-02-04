Pictures: The West Sussex road that has been named one of the most scenic in the country

Here are pictures of the road in West Sussex that has been named as one of the most beautiful routes in the UK as part of a recent list.

The A272 South Downs in Chichester has been named in the list of Britain’s most beautiful road routes from used car buying service ChooseMyCar.com.

The list includes the top 10 most scenic roads, including the famous Snake Pass in the Peak District and the North Coast 500 in Inverness.

The roads have been chosen for their scenic beauty as well as their enjoyment to drive. Many are located in undulating landscapes or along rocky coastlines, with breathtaking views well worth the trip.

READ THIS:

1 . The A272 near Chichester has been selected as one of the top 10 most scenic and enjoyable roads to drive in the country. Pic S Robards SR23020401 The A272 near Chichester has been selected as one of the top 10 most scenic and enjoyable roads to drive in the country. Pic S Robards SR23020401 Photo: S Robards Photo Sales

2 . The A272 near Chichester has been selected as one of the top 10 most scenic and enjoyable roads to drive in the country. Pic S Robards SR23020401 The A272 near Chichester has been selected as one of the top 10 most scenic and enjoyable roads to drive in the country. Pic S Robards SR23020401 Photo: S Robards Photo Sales

3 . The A272 near Chichester has been selected as one of the top 10 most scenic and enjoyable roads to drive in the country. Pic S Robards SR23020401 The A272 near Chichester has been selected as one of the top 10 most scenic and enjoyable roads to drive in the country. Pic S Robards SR23020401 Photo: S Robards Photo Sales

4 . The A272 near Chichester has been selected as one of the top 10 most scenic and enjoyable roads to drive in the country. Pic S Robards SR23020401 The A272 near Chichester has been selected as one of the top 10 most scenic and enjoyable roads to drive in the country. Pic S Robards SR23020401 Photo: S Robards Photo Sales