Worthing Borough Council launched a consultation on Wednesday (March 1) to continue an existing Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) to cover the whole of Worthing to tackle alcohol-fuelled anti-social behaviour.

A council spokesperson said: "The proposed measures would continue to make it an offence to refuse to comply with a request by an authorised officer to stop drinking or surrender alcohol and aims to curb a problem that can have a negative impact on businesses and residents.

"PSPOs give the police and local authority additional powers to deal with antisocial behaviour or activities which are negatively affecting a community.

"A continuation of an existing protection order is also proposed which prohibits overnight camping on Goring Greensward — one of the town’s treasured community green spaces."

The council that, in recent years, there has been a 'spate of visitors' pitching their tents or sleeping overnight in vehicles on the greensward, rather than using one of 'several designated campsites nearby'.

Reducing anti-social behaviour is one of the 'strategic priorities' in Adur and Worthing Safer Communities Partnership's newly developed strategy, which runs until 2024.

Sean McDonald, Worthing’s executive member for health and wellbeing, said: “These planned measures are part of a wider programme of work to clamp down on anti-social behaviour across the borough and make our town a safe place to live, visit and work.

“Sadly, a small number of people behave in a way that has a negative impact on our community.”

Residents and businesses can have their say until Tuesday, April 12. The council said the PSPOs are due to come into effect later this year.