Police are appealing for witnesses regarding an incident in Small Dole involving a car and a moped.

Sussex Police say the incident took place on Saturday, March 5 at approximately 5:30pm on the A2307 Shoreham Road.

The incident involved a black Peugeot Kisbee moped and a black BMW 3 series coupe car, the police have said.

People with information have been asked by Sussex Police to contact them on 101 regarding 934 05/03/2022.