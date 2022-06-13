Armed police arrest wanted man in Worthing - In pictures

Armed police and counter-terrorism officers were called to Worthing on Saturday (June 11).

By Sam Morton
Monday, 13th June 2022, 11:32 am
Updated Monday, 13th June 2022, 11:45 am

Sussex Police said officers attended an address in Lindum Road shortly after 6pm 'to arrest a wanted individual'.

"The road was closed in both directions for approximately 30 minutes," a police spokesman said.

"A 22-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of harassment and possession of a firearm."

Police said on Monday morning (June 13) that the suspect remained in custody.

The spokesperson added: "The incident was not related to counter terrorism."

Armed police in Lindum Road, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Armed police in Lindum Road, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Armed police in Lindum Road, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Armed police in Lindum Road, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

