Arrest after Eastbourne residents discover intruder in their home

Homeowners in Eastbourne ‘disrupted’ a male intruder in their home, according to police.

By Jacob Panons
2 minutes ago
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 11:01am

Officers said two properties, one in Kirk Way and one in Colewood Crescent, were broken into overnight on Thursday, February 16, as rear doors were forced open and damaged.

Personal items including cash, wallets and mobile phones were taken in the burglaries, police have said.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “In one instance a male was disrupted by homeowners, a description has been passed to the police and a male has been arrested on suspicion of burglary.”

Between February 8-13 a property in Freshford Close was also broken into, police have said.

Officers said unknown suspect/s smashed a window to gain entry but no items were reported as stolen by the homeowners.

The spokesperson added: “Members of the public and business owners are asked to remain alert to any suspicious activity in their area, and to report any concerns to police online or by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”

