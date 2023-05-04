Arrests made in Eastbourne town centre following recent violence and disorder

Arrests were made in Eastbourne town centre over the weekend after a dispersal order was put in place following recent incidents of violence and disorder, police said.

Sussex Police said: “The order meant officers were able to stop and search any pedestrians or vehicles, drivers and passengers in the area who may be believed to be in possession of offensive weapons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A total of 28 people were searched which resulted in two arrests. Five face coverings were seized and 11 further people were dispersed from the town centre.

Police in Eastbourne town centre. Picture from Sussex Police

“A number of youths also arrived by train into Eastbourne and were returned to their original station to prevent disorder.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police added that the feedback received from the general public and businesses was overwhelmingly positive and that there were no additional reports of disorder.

READ THIS:

Advertisement Hide Ad