Arrests made in Eastbourne town centre following recent violence and disorder

The Section 60 Dispersal Order was in place for Eastbourne town centre on Saturday, April 29, following the incidents in and around The Beacon and Terminus Road, according to officers.
Sussex Police said: “The order meant officers were able to stop and search any pedestrians or vehicles, drivers and passengers in the area who may be believed to be in possession of offensive weapons.
"A total of 28 people were searched which resulted in two arrests. Five face coverings were seized and 11 further people were dispersed from the town centre.
“A number of youths also arrived by train into Eastbourne and were returned to their original station to prevent disorder.”
Police added that the feedback received from the general public and businesses was overwhelmingly positive and that there were no additional reports of disorder.