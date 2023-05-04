Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
3 minutes ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
58 minutes ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
2 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
2 hours ago New law will ban cold calls in bid to fight financial fraudsters
3 hours ago Local Election 2023: When results will be announced

Arrests made in Eastbourne town centre following recent violence and disorder

Arrests were made in Eastbourne town centre over the weekend after a dispersal order was put in place following recent incidents of violence and disorder, police said.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 4th May 2023, 11:03 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 11:04 BST

The Section 60 Dispersal Order was in place for Eastbourne town centre on Saturday, April 29, following the incidents in and around The Beacon and Terminus Road, according to officers.

Sussex Police said: “The order meant officers were able to stop and search any pedestrians or vehicles, drivers and passengers in the area who may be believed to be in possession of offensive weapons.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"A total of 28 people were searched which resulted in two arrests. Five face coverings were seized and 11 further people were dispersed from the town centre.

Most Popular
Police in Eastbourne town centre. Picture from Sussex PolicePolice in Eastbourne town centre. Picture from Sussex Police
Police in Eastbourne town centre. Picture from Sussex Police

“A number of youths also arrived by train into Eastbourne and were returned to their original station to prevent disorder.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police added that the feedback received from the general public and businesses was overwhelmingly positive and that there were no additional reports of disorder.

READ THIS:

Train collision reported in Sussex

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ken Bruce on Greatest Hits Radio: One month on, how is his move from Radio 2 shaping up?

Dogs for adoption in Sussex: These adorable dogs and puppies at Dogs Trust Shoreham are looking for loving homes - including Dachshunds, French Bulldogs, a Collie and a Chihuahua