Arrests were made in Hailsham and Pevensey Bay last week for drink driving, police have said.

On Friday, January 13, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Already this week a number of arrests have been made across the Wealden district for various offences; including three separate arrests for drink driving, in Heathfield, Hailsham and one in Pevensey Bay.

“Over the winter/Christmas period we ran an enhanced campaign – in addition to road safety checks 365 days a year- with both promotional and enforcement activities around drink and drug driving.

“During the campaign over 200 individuals were arrested for drink and/or drug driving on the roads of Sussex.”

Sussex Police

Officers said in keeping with previous campaigns, those convicted and disqualified for their offences will be named to raise awareness and to deter others from doing the same.

