Window smashed in attempted Eastbourne burglary

A window was smashed in an attempted burglary in Eastbourne, according to police.

Officers said overnight on Tuesday, March 29, an attempted burglary was reported at a property in Staveley Road after a rear window was found damaged.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “It appears unknown individual/s have used a tool to smash a corner of a window pane in an attempt to gain entry.

“No entry was gained and nothing was reported stolen.”

Members of the public and business owners are asked to remain alert to any suspicious activity in their area, and to report any concerns to police online or by calling 101.

The spokesperson added, “If you have been the victim of a burglary, please report online, or by calling 101 – always dial 999 in an emergency/burglary in action.”