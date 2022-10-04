Boy, 16, robbed in St Leonards

Police said the victim, a boy aged 16, was walking in Silchester Road at about 7.15pm on September 24 when he was approached by two teenage boys.

One was a skinny white boy, aged about 14, 5ft tall, with short blond hair, wearing a black puffa-style body warmer with white writing stating “Hoodrich”, and black skinny jeans or tracksuit bottoms.

Police said he was riding a mountain bike, and threatened the victim by demanding him to hand over items.

Police are appealing for witnesses

The second was a black boy, aged about 14, 5ft 6ins, with a short afro-style hair. He was also riding a bike, police added.

Anyone with information or footage, or anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area at the time, is asked to come forward.

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or on 101, quoting serial 1081 of 24/09.