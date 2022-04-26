Boys, 9 and 12, hurt in St Leonards road collision with car

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses and footage after the incident happened at the junction of Norman Road and Warrior Square.

Sussex Police said the collision took place at about 5.35pm on April 17 and the two boys, aged nine and 12, were riding a bicycle and suffered minor injuries.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A driver of a VW Golf was later arrested and has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Sussex Police

PC Stuart Kenway, from the Roads Policing Unit, said: “We would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened during this incident.

“Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage in the area is also asked to come forward and report it to Sussex Police online or on 101, quoting reference 951 of 17/04.”

More news: Six charged after drugs bust in Hastings