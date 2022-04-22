Hastings residents warned about upcoming road closure

East Sussex Highways has said that the road in Hastings will be closed during nights between May 10 and May 13.

By Elliot Wright
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 12:45 pm

East Sussex Highways will be carrying out carriageway resurfacing works on The Ridge West, Hastings.

Work will start on Monday, May 9 and continue until Friday, May 13. The team will work between 8pm and 5am each night.

The road will remain open during the first night (May 9) with temporary traffic lights in operation, but will then be closed the following four nights.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Highways said: “The road will remain open with temporary traffic lights in place on the first night (9 May). Junction Road will be closed when the temporary lights are in operation. A suitable diversion will be signed on site.

“The road will be closed for the remaining four nights (10-13 May) between 8pm and 5am each night from Harrow Lane to Queensway. This is for your safety and the safety of our workers.

Work will start on Monday 9 May and continue until Friday 13 May. We will be working between the hours of 8pm and 5am each night.”

Traffic will be diverted via Harrow Lane, A21 Sedlescombe Road North, Old Harrow Road, Ashbrook Road, Battle Road, The Ridge West and vice versa.

