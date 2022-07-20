Brighton man jailed for repeatedly stabbing man in head with scissors in Portslade

Ryan McLean, 39, of no fixed address, was caught on CCTV chasing his victim into the convenience store Rishi News in South Street, Portslade, on February 27, before viciously assaulting him in a stock room, police added.

Sussex Police said he had previously been seen chasing his victim’s car at high speed through Portslade shortly before midday, then getting out and continuing the chase on foot.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite a shopworker’s attempt to stop McLean chasing the victim – a 29-year-old local man – into the stock room, he forced his way through and carried out the assault, police added.

Sussex Police said his victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while McLean fled the scene.

A manhunt was launched, including a £3,000 reward from Crimestoppers for information leading to his arrest and, on Friday, April 29, McLean was arrested in the Dingle area of Liverpool with the help of Merseyside Police, police added.

On being arrested, McLean asked the arresting officers ‘is this about that thing down south?’ It was.

Ryan McLean, 39, of no fixed address, was caught on CCTV chasing his victim into the convenience store Rishi News in South Street, Portslade, on February 27, before viciously assaulting him in a stock room. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Sussex Police said he was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, before pleading guilty to both offences.

At Lewes Crown Court on Friday (July 15), he was sentenced to 33 months in custody for the GBH and six months in custody for the possession of an offensive weapon, to run concurrently, police added.

Sussex Police said he also received an additional four-week jail sentence to run consecutively for breaching a suspended prison sentence for possession of a knife and drug driving.

Detective Inspector Neil Phillips said: “Ryan McLean is a violent offender with a significant criminal history, and we are pleased to have taken him off the streets where he can cause no more harm to the public.

“Despite his attempts to evade capture, we and our partners in Merseyside Police were able to track him down and bring him to justice.