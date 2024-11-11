Burglar armed with knuckleduster in terrifying Billingshurst break-in
Police say that the resident of the property in Forge Way tried to push the intruder out but they ‘continued to bang on the door to gain access with a knuckleduster.’
The break-in happened at around 4am on November 7. Police say that ‘no physical harm’ was caused to the resident.
In an earlier incident on November 4, police say that high value watches were among items stolen when the front door of a house in Cricketfield Road, Horsham, was kicked in.
Meanwhile, a Parker pen and jewellery holding sentimental value was stolen from a property in Rookwood Park, Horsham, some time between October 20 and October 30 while the owner was away.
Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to call police on 101.