Burglar armed with knuckleduster in terrifying Billingshurst break-in

By Sarah Page
Published 11th Nov 2024, 16:44 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A burglar used a knuckleduster to bang repeatedly on the door of a house in Billingshurst during a terrifying break-in.

Police say that the resident of the property in Forge Way tried to push the intruder out but they ‘continued to bang on the door to gain access with a knuckleduster.’

The break-in happened at around 4am on November 7. Police say that ‘no physical harm’ was caused to the resident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In an earlier incident on November 4, police say that high value watches were among items stolen when the front door of a house in Cricketfield Road, Horsham, was kicked in.

A burglar armed with a knuckleduster staged a terrifying break-in at a house in BillingshurstA burglar armed with a knuckleduster staged a terrifying break-in at a house in Billingshurst
A burglar armed with a knuckleduster staged a terrifying break-in at a house in Billingshurst

Meanwhile, a Parker pen and jewellery holding sentimental value was stolen from a property in Rookwood Park, Horsham, some time between October 20 and October 30 while the owner was away.

Have you read? Fresh proposals for housing on farmland in West Sussex village

Horsham Remembrance 2024 in photos: Hundreds gather to pay their respects

Residents in protest march to save ‘lifeline’ bus service in West Sussex village

Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to call police on 101.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice