Local county councillor Phil Scott has called for action to be taken over a vandalised bus stop in Tile Barn Road.

The bus stop, on the junction of Carpenter drive has large holes in several panels of the glass or Perspex. Cllr Scott said: “It has been reported numerous times to Hastings Borough Council and I have reported it again.

I am also chasing the council for an update on the replacement for the bus shelter in Old Church Road, which was demolished when it was hit by a vehicle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One resident commented Why do people have to make other people’s lives a misery by vandalising things?”

The damaged bus stop in Tile Barn Road

Some residents were in favour of removing the bus stop altogether, but Cllr Scott said: “Older residents need to sit down out of the rain.”

Have you read? in pictures: Take a look inside amazing new Camber bar and shop