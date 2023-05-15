Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Holly Willoughby 'visibly uncomfortable' for Phillip Schofield return
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
M25 traffic brought to a standstill after child ‘falls out of car’

Councillor calls for action over vandalised St Leonards bus stop

Local county councillor Phil Scott has called for action to be taken over a vandalised bus stop in Tile Barn Road.

By Andy Hemsley
Published 15th May 2023, 15:14 BST

The bus stop, on the junction of Carpenter drive has large holes in several panels of the glass or Perspex. Cllr Scott said: “It has been reported numerous times to Hastings Borough Council and I have reported it again.

I am also chasing the council for an update on the replacement for the bus shelter in Old Church Road, which was demolished when it was hit by a vehicle.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One resident commented Why do people have to make other people’s lives a misery by vandalising things?”

Most Popular
The damaged bus stop in Tile Barn RoadThe damaged bus stop in Tile Barn Road
The damaged bus stop in Tile Barn Road

Some residents were in favour of removing the bus stop altogether, but Cllr Scott said: “Older residents need to sit down out of the rain.”

Have you read? in pictures: Take a look inside amazing new Camber bar and shop

Have you read? Hastings areas with fastest rising house prices