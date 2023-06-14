NationalWorldTV
Crawley Police issue advice on how to prevent burglaries in homes

Advice has been issued to Crawley residents about protecting their homes from being burglarized.
By Ellis Peters
Published 14th Jun 2023, 10:10 BST

A post has appeared on Crawley Police’s Facebook informing the public about how to protect their homes from thieves.

The post said: “Checklist for securing your home when you leave it:

“It’s vital to leave your home secure whenever you leave it. Getting into an ‘exit routine’ can help ensure that you don’t forget obvious, important things, like not leaving your valuables near windows, making sure windows and main doors are locked. See our crime prevention advice here: https://orlo.uk/IW5ra.”