A post has appeared on Crawley Police’s Facebook informing the public about how to protect their homes from thieves.

The post said: “Checklist for securing your home when you leave it:

“It’s vital to leave your home secure whenever you leave it. Getting into an ‘exit routine’ can help ensure that you don’t forget obvious, important things, like not leaving your valuables near windows, making sure windows and main doors are locked. See our crime prevention advice here: https://orlo.uk/IW5ra.”