Residents on a newly-built estate between Horsham and Crawley say their lives are being made a misery because of a string of building problems.

Families at Kilnwood Vale in Faygate say that some homes are prone to regular flooding – some with sewage flowing into their gardens – toilet drainage issues and street lights not working.

They also say that a communal woodland area is unusable because it’s frequently under water and that the problems have been ongoing for more than 18 months.

Hannah Butler, chairman of the Kilnwood Vale Residents’ Association said: "This impacts the whole community.”

One of the communal wooded areas - pictured in the summer - which residents say is unusable because of continual flooding

The residents also point out that the promised building of shops, a GP surgery and community centre have not yet taken place. “It’s all come to a complete halt,” said Hannah.

She said that residents had complained to estate developers Crest Nicholson about the issues but nothing had been done. She said 15 street lights were currently out of action on the estate. “Nothing has come to fruition,” she said.

The residents say they are frustrated because the repairs are not being carried out and a management company is refusing to take over responsibility for maintaining communal areas until the defects are remedied.

A spokesperson for Crest Nicholson said: “We have been made aware of resident concerns and have since extended the watercourse to resolve any historic flooding issues at Kilnwood Vale.

"We have also recently conducted a survey of the street lights on the development and are in discussion with our supplier to carry out any remedial repairs where required.

“We would like to reassure residents that we remain wholly committed to delivering retail and community services at Kilnwood Vale, ensuring these reach a high standard that people can be proud of for years to come.

"We are currently working closely with the local council on the design brief and planning application which are due to be submitted this year. We appreciate residents’ patience while plans are finalised.”