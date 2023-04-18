Crawley Police offer advice on how to keep valuables out of reach from thieves in outdoor properties

Crawley Police offer advice on how to keep your valuables safe in outdoor property.

A post on Facebook has appeared on Crawley Police’s Facebook page, informing Crawley residents on how to secure their valuables in outdoor properties such as garages, sheds and conservatories.

The post on Facebook said: “You can improve the security to your outbuildings by taking the following steps:

“- Fix laminate film, steel mesh or bars on the inside of windows

“- Fit concealed hinges to prevent criminals from unwinding screws or bolts

“- Consider buying a shed alarm

“- Add an extra layer of security with CCTV

“- Always keep your keys safe and out of sight

“We are committed to catching criminals and making your neighbourhood a safer place to live. The information we receive from you and your neighbours plays a huge part in enabling us to do that.”