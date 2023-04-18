Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Mischa Barton to join rebooted Neighbours Amazon series
1 hour ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
2 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
3 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return
3 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
3 hours ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police

Crawley Police offer advice on how to keep valuables out of reach from thieves in outdoor properties

Crawley Police offer advice on how to keep your valuables safe in outdoor property.

By Ellis Peters
Published 18th Apr 2023, 10:32 BST

A post on Facebook has appeared on Crawley Police’s Facebook page, informing Crawley residents on how to secure their valuables in outdoor properties such as garages, sheds and conservatories.

The post on Facebook said: “You can improve the security to your outbuildings by taking the following steps:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“- Fix laminate film, steel mesh or bars on the inside of windows

Most Popular
Crawley Police offer advice on how to keep valuables out of reach from thieves in outdoor propertiesCrawley Police offer advice on how to keep valuables out of reach from thieves in outdoor properties
Crawley Police offer advice on how to keep valuables out of reach from thieves in outdoor properties

“- Fit concealed hinges to prevent criminals from unwinding screws or bolts

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“- Consider buying a shed alarm

“- Add an extra layer of security with CCTV

“- Always keep your keys safe and out of sight

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are committed to catching criminals and making your neighbourhood a safer place to live. The information we receive from you and your neighbours plays a huge part in enabling us to do that.”

See more: Elderly woman’s bank cards used 'multiple times' after thieves steal handbag from her car parked at Sainsbury’s in Crawley, Wanted West Sussex man released on conditional bail arrested after pleading guilty to ‘intentional strangulation’, Man sustains injuries following assault outside Crawley convenience store: Have you seen this man?

For more information visit: https://orlo.uk/B6zNP