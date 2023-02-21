Crawley stabbing: Forensic investigations continue after teenager dies and police make three arrests

Forensic investigations have continued following the death of teenager in a stabbing in Crawley on Monday (February 20).

Sussex Police said an 18-year-old man died after reports of a stabbing in Malthouse Road, close to Crawley railway station, about 3.20pm on Monday (February 20).

“Detectives are appealing for information after a teenager was fatally wounded in an incident in Crawley this afternoon,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Despite the best efforts of members of the public and paramedics, who commenced CPR, he was sadly pronounced deceased. His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support.”

Forensics have set up a tent in East Park, Crawley

Police officers carried out an extensive search of the area – assisted by the National Police Air Service helicopter – and a 17-year-old male from Worthing and an 18-year-old male from Horsham were arrested on suspicion of murder.

An 18-year-old female from Crawley has also been arrested for assisting an offender, police added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Debbie White said: “This is a fast-moving investigation and we are asking anyone with any information about the incident to please come forward.

“We are treating this as an isolated incident with no threat to the wider community, however the public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area this evening as our enquiries continue.

“In the meantime, we would urge the public to refrain from speculating around the circumstances.

“Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family at this difficult time, and we are determined to find those responsible for this tragic crime and bring them to justice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Gateford. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.