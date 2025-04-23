'Dangerous parking' outside St Leonards school - 'reports of drivers becoming verbally abusive'

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 17:40 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 17:51 BST
Hastings Police officers have visited a St Leonards school 'to address inappropriate parking that puts children's safety at risk'.

A police spokesperson said on the Hastings Police Facebook page today (April 23): "Following concerns about dangerous parking outside St Leonards CE Primary Academy, we visited yesterday to address inappropriate parking that puts children's safety at risk.

"We're particularly concerned about reports of drivers becoming verbally abusive when approached about their parking choices.

"This behaviour is completely unacceptable.

Hastings Police officers have visited a St Leonards school 'to address inappropriate parking that puts children's safety at risk'. Pic: Hastings PoliceHastings Police officers have visited a St Leonards school 'to address inappropriate parking that puts children's safety at risk'. Pic: Hastings Police
"We recognise that parking can be challenging outside many schools across Hastings, but we must prioritise safety.

"Please be mindful during drop-off and pick-up times.

"Remember: As motorists, we all share the responsibility to park safely and considerately, especially around our schools where children’s safety is paramount."

