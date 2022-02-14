'Despite organising romantic dates at court', three of these men 'stood us up', Sussex Police said.

"The fourth broke our hearts — and the terms of his release licence."

Police are offering a £500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of wanted man James Maloney.

Sussex Police has launched a Valentine's Day campaign to find four wanted criminals 'who are playing hard to get'.

Police said Maloney, 30, was previously sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for burglary and was released in November 2020.

"He is now being sought by police for breaching the terms of his release licence," a police spokesperson said.

"He is believed to be in the Hastings area. Anyone who sees him or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1293 of 13/08."

Meanwhile, Giorgios Politakis is wanted by police for failing to appear at court.

The Sussex Police spokesperson said: "Politakis, 26, was charged with drug-driving, driving without insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and using a driving licence with intent to deceive after police stopped a vehicle in Brighton Road, Shoreham.

"He was due to attend Worthing Magistrates' Court on December 7, 2021 but failed to appear. A warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest. "

Politakis is known to have links to the Worthing area, particularly Findon Valley. Anyone who sees him or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 41 of 08/06.

Officers are also searching for Christopher Nolan, who is wanted for failing to appear at court.

Christopher Nolan, 32, is wanted for failing to appear at court. Photo: Sussex Police

Police said Nolan, 32, was charged with four counts of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug and one count of producing a Class B drug (cannabis).

He was due to appear at Worthing Magistrates' Court on August 11, 2020 but failed to attend.

"As a result, a warrant was issued for his arrest," police said.

"Nolan is known to have links to Surrey and previously lived in the Tangmere area of Sussex. Anyone who sees him or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 47190188174."

Gary Jennings, 49, is wanted after failing to attend Lewes Crown Court on July 6, 2020 to face four charges of fraud by false representation and one charge of concealing / disguising / converting / transferring / removing criminal property, police said. Photo: Sussex Police

Finally, police want to find 49-year-old Gary Jennings.

He's wanted after failing to attend Lewes Crown Court on July 6, 2020 to face four charges of fraud by false representation and one charge of concealing / disguising / converting / transferring / removing criminal property, police said.

"The offences are alleged to have taken place at a business near Gatwick Airport.

"He is also sought for questioning in relation to a number of frauds in Cheshire.

"Jennings was previously known to live in Barnham and before that, Stoke-on-Trent."

Anyone who sees Jennings, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 47180082098."

"Roses are red, violets are blue, our officers would love to have a date with you!", read the Sussex Police appeal.

"This Valentine's Day, we are appealing for help to set up reunions with four sought-after men who are playing hard to get.

"Our contact handlers are ready to play Cupid — give them a call on 101 if you have any information on the four [above].