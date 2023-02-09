Police are searching for a wanted man in West Sussex – and anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999.

Sam Bullen, 25, is sought in relation to a ‘serious assault’ in Station Road, Angmering, around 10.30pm on August 6, 2022, according to Sussex Police.

“Police are keen to speak to Bullen as they believe he has information that could assist with their ongoing investigation,” a police spokesperson said.

“Bullen is also wanted on warrant for failing to attend court in August 2021 to face charges of affray, criminal damage, and possession of an offensive weapon.”

Police said Bullen is known to have links to the Littlehampton and Bognor Regis areas.

Anyone who sees him – or who has any information as to his whereabouts – is asked to dial 999 or contact police online, quoting serial 1518 of 06/08.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.