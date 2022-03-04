The A23 is partially blocked at Hickstead after a crash. The incident was reported on the A23 southbound after the A2300.

'Severe delays' are said to be increasing between A272 Cowfold Road (Bolney Cross) and B2118 Mill Lane (Hurstpierpoint / Sayers Common turn-off). The average speed in the area is just ten mph.

One other crash has been reported in the county this morning.

Here is your morning travel report for Sussex on Friday, March 4.

This is on the A272 at the Plaistow turn-off in West Sussex.

Traffic is said to be coping well despite the two-vehicle crash.

Elsewhere in West Sussex, B2144 Shopwhyke Road is closed up to the A27 Chichester Bypass, due to construction works.

Temporary traffic signals are also causing delays on B2036 Balcombe Road near A2011 Crawley Avenue.

B2139 Storrington Road is also closed, for construction works, between Greenhurst Lane and Abingworth Crescent. The road was closed on Friday, February 18 due to fallen trees and power cables during Storm Eunice. It remains closed whilst the cables are repaired and trees are removed.

Trees are also still blocking a road near Horsham. Tree cutting is taking place on Byfleets Lane from Strood Lane to Broadbridge Heath Road, which is blocked due to the recent storms.

Meanwhile, in East Sussex, there are reports of a road sign on road on the A26 near The Hollow. Traffic is said to be coping well.

Near Portslade, School Road is reportedly closed, due to school safety measures, both ways from Portland Road to Dallington Road.

In Brighton, Pelham Street One Way Street is closed, due to construction works, from A270 Cheapside to B2119 Trafalgar Street.

In Hastings, B2159 Battle Road is closed both ways from Menzies Road to A21 London Road, due to construction works.

Water main works have forced the closure of Buttons Lane from Brinkers Lane to Churchsettle Lane. A detour is in operation, via Brinkers Lane, Darbys Lane, Ticehurst Road, Stonegate Road and Churchsettle Road.