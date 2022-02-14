Sussex Police said Bailey Sowden, 21, of no fixed abode has been charged with burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, driving without a licence or insurance and four counts of possessing weapon in a public place.

At 12.50pm on Thursday, February 3, a Volkswagen Golf car was reported stolen from outside a house in Withdean Road, Brighton.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said officers responded and traced the car to the Worthing area where it was pursued.

Durrington police incident. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The car was abandoned in Romany Road, Durrington and a suspect was arrested after a short chase.

Detectives have since tracked down a pedestrian, who was 'nearly struck' during the police chase.

Sowden has been remanded in custody and is due to appear in court on Friday, March 4.