Durrington police chase: Driver named and charged

The driver of a car involved in a police pursuit in Durrington is due to appear in court.

By Sam Morton
Monday, 14th February 2022, 12:50 pm
Updated Monday, 14th February 2022, 12:52 pm

Sussex Police said Bailey Sowden, 21, of no fixed abode has been charged with burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, driving without a licence or insurance and four counts of possessing weapon in a public place.

At 12.50pm on Thursday, February 3, a Volkswagen Golf car was reported stolen from outside a house in Withdean Road, Brighton.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police said officers responded and traced the car to the Worthing area where it was pursued.

Durrington police incident. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The car was abandoned in Romany Road, Durrington and a suspect was arrested after a short chase.

Detectives have since tracked down a pedestrian, who was 'nearly struck' during the police chase.

Sowden has been remanded in custody and is due to appear in court on Friday, March 4.

Have you read?: Worthing health hub: Ground-breaking ceremony for £34million state-of-the-art facility

Durrington police incident. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

More than half a dozen Horsham and Worthing police officers assaulted by suspects

Downs plane crash: new pictures and video of downed aircraft