Sussex Police said Bailey Sowden, 21, of no fixed abode has been charged with burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, driving without a licence or insurance and four counts of possessing weapon in a public place.
At 12.50pm on Thursday, February 3, a Volkswagen Golf car was reported stolen from outside a house in Withdean Road, Brighton.
Police said officers responded and traced the car to the Worthing area where it was pursued.
The car was abandoned in Romany Road, Durrington and a suspect was arrested after a short chase.
Detectives have since tracked down a pedestrian, who was 'nearly struck' during the police chase.
Sowden has been remanded in custody and is due to appear in court on Friday, March 4.
