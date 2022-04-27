Eastbourne seafront attraction vandalised

An attraction on Eastbourne seafront has been vandalised.

The willow frame by the Redoubt Fortress was found snapped and knocked over.

The willow frame which was vandalised. Picture from Bob Diplock SUS-220427-140402001

Eastbourne councillor Margaret Bannister, lead cabinet member for tourism and culture, said, “We had been notified of the damage to the willow frame located on the seafront at the Redoubt Fortress and have since brought the frame in for repair.

“Funded by the European Regional Development Fund via the Welcome Back Fund, the frame has been enjoyed by many over the past few weeks with members of the public sharing their perfectly framed photos from the seafront on social media.

“We look forward to reinstating the frame for the public to enjoy once again in due course.”