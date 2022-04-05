Frames installed by Eastbourne landmarks for photo opportunities

The installations, which are at the Redoubt and Beachy Head, allow people to frame themselves and their favourite view.

A VisitEastbourne spokesperson said the frames were created by Dominic Parrette of Sussex Willow, a Sussex-based company which produces designs using traditional tools and techniques.

The flint was donated by Duncan Ellis of Longbridge, according to the spokesperson.

The frame by Eastbourne pier. Picture from Heritage Eastbourne SUS-220504-163414001

Eastbourne Borough Council’s lead member for tourism and culture Margaret Bannister said, “Eastbourne has many wonderful and much-loved viewpoints, and these are two of my favourites at Splash Point by the Redoubt and up at Beachy Head.

“We are thrilled to have worked with two local businesses to bring these frames to life, with the natural materials used as a nod to the incredible landscape, downland and beaches around us.

“We are encouraging people to get outdoors and frame the landscape in a different way.

“I hope lots of residents and visitors will enjoy our lovely seafront and Downs, take a picture through the frame and upload it to social media using the hashtag #FrameYourMoments”

One of the willow frames at Beachy Head. Picture from VisitEastbourne SUS-220504-125945001