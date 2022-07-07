Sussex Police said Kenneth Noble, 69, retired, of Beehive Lane, Ferring, inflicted serious injuries to the 64-year-old victim at his flat on September 27 last year.

Detective Constable Kat Wilkins said: "The victim sustained three knife wounds to her neck and defensive wounds to her hands, and was taken to hospital in a very serious condition, but thankfully has since recovered from her injuries.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This was a violent and unprovoked attack but mercifully her cries were heard by a neighbour who got help from some nearby workmen.

Kenneth Noble was sentenced to 16 years in jail at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday, June 29, having previously pleaded guilty to the assault. Photo: Sussex Police

"Two electricians in particular bravely tackled Noble, taking the knife from him and preventing even more serious harm, and restraining him with the aid of cable ties until police arrived soon afterwards.”

Noble was sentenced to 16 years in jail at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday, June 29, having previously pleaded guilty to the assault.

"He was also given a restraining order, prohibiting him from any further contact with the victim for life,” a police spokesperson said.

"The prosecution, authorised by the CPS, followed an investigation by officers from the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit.

Kenneth Noble, 69, retired, of Beehive Lane, Ferring, inflicted serious injuries to the 64-year-old victim. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"The incident was confined to the flat, and there was no risk to the wider community.”

Sussex Police revealed that a High Sheriff’s Award of £500 will be given to both of the two men who intervened.

Judge Christine Laing said in court that both men showed ‘conspicuous bravery’ in dealing with Noble, who was armed with a knife.

She added: "Each of them when faced with a sight of a man armed with knife attacking his wife displayed an immediate instinct to run towards the knifeman.

Sussex Police revealed that a High Sheriff’s Award of £500 will be given to both of the two men who intervened. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"It is only right that the court, High Sheriff and County of West Sussex publicly acknowledge their actions.

"They will later be invited to a public ceremony for the award.”

Have you read?: Worthing mayor supports Speech on the Beach and says human beings are not perfect