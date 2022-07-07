Mrs Chowdhury was a guest speaker, along with Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman, as the club promoted its work at Splash Point on Saturday, July 2.
Part of Toastmasters International, the not-for-profit club is ideal for people wishing to develop public speaking and leadership skills.
Mrs Chowdhury said: "It’s normal to have fear of public speaking. The truth, though, is that you are not alone. You don’t need to be perfect as we are all human beings and we are not perfect.”
Ellie Henderson, former president, said the event was a big success, giving people a ‘taste’ of what the club is like and offering members an opportunity to use their skills in a different environment.
Reasons to join the club have included furthering a career and improving English language skills, while others attend for fun and to socialise.
Dave Simpson, the new president, encouraged people to try out the club. It meets on the first and third Thursday of each month at The Burlington Hotel. To find out more, email [email protected]