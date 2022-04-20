Former Sussex Police officer, based in East Sussex, convicted of data protection offence

Police said Demi Lourenco, 28, who was a probationary officer based in East Sussex, appeared at Hastings Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, April 20) to face a charge of knowingly or recklessly disclosing personal data without the consent of the controller in October 2020.

Lourenco pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay a £276 fine, £85 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Police said the charge related to one incident in which Lourenco inappropriately disclosed information she obtained during the course of her duties.

The person the data was connected to has been kept informed and supported by investigators throughout, police added.

Detective Superintendent Rachel Carr said: “Sussex Police expects the highest personal and professional standards of anyone who works for us.

“The force’s Professional Standards Department will now consider misconduct proceedings following the result of the court case.”

