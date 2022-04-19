Fire breaks out in high-rise flat in St Leonards

Eight fire engines were sent to the scene in Stonehouse Drive just before 9am.

Sussex Police said one person was arrested following the incident.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 8.54am on Saturday, April 16, we were called to attend a residential building on Stonehouse Drive, St Leonards following reports of fire.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said eight fire engines were sent to the scene on Saturday (April 16)

“Due to the building being a high rise property, we sent out eights appliances to attend.

“On arrival, firefighters found a fire in the bin shute of the building and used CO2 to extinguish the fire. Firefighters also used a thermal imaging camera to source any hot spots.

“The incident was handed over to Sussex Police.”

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police are investigating an arson at an address in Stonehouse Drive, St Leonards, on Saturday, April 16.

“A 72-year-old woman was arrested and has been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.”

More news: Take a look inside new Hastings pub