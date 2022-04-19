Fire breaks out in high-rise flat in St Leonards

Eight fire engines were sent to the scene in Stonehouse Drive just before 9am.
Sussex Police said one person was arrested following the incident.
A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 8.54am on Saturday, April 16, we were called to attend a residential building on Stonehouse Drive, St Leonards following reports of fire.
“Due to the building being a high rise property, we sent out eights appliances to attend.
“On arrival, firefighters found a fire in the bin shute of the building and used CO2 to extinguish the fire. Firefighters also used a thermal imaging camera to source any hot spots.
“The incident was handed over to Sussex Police.”
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police are investigating an arson at an address in Stonehouse Drive, St Leonards, on Saturday, April 16.
“A 72-year-old woman was arrested and has been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.”
