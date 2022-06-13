Hastings man jailed following drug raids in East Sussex

Police said Tonderai Magaya, 23, of Norcross Close, was sentenced to 56 months in prison and a further suspended sentence was reactivated for 12 months, which he will serve consecutively at Lewes Crown Court.

He also received a forfeiture and destruction order for drugs seized, paraphernalia, and mobile phones and will also pay a victim surcharge of £156 following the court hearing.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Constable David Brown said: “This is a positive sentencing is a following the collaborative working between forces and shows our determination to disrupt those responsible for county lines drug dealing. Class ‘A’ supply has a large negative impact on local people and local services.

Tonderai Magaya. Picture from Sussex Police

“This crime type continues to be a potent threat in our communities and our primary concern is remains the exploitation and trafficking of vulnerable adults and children and we continue to put dealers under more pressure every month.”

Police said Magaya was arrested on Wednesday, May 4, at his home address, charged with concerned in supply of cocaine and pleaded guilty at Hastings Magistrates Court the following day.

This was part of a series of dawn raids at addresses in Eastbourne, Hastings and London, police added.

Sussex Police, supported by London's Metropolitan Police and Surrey Police, led the execution of 19 drugs warrants, resulting in 18 arrests on suspicion of involvement in the supply of Class A drugs.

Police said around 5,000 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin were seized during the raids, as well as 7kg of cocaine, 2kg of heroin, £300,000 in cash and four phones suspected of being used in the running of county drugs lines between Sussex, Surrey and Norwich.