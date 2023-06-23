A ‘reckless’ motorcyclist in Hastings has been given a warning by police officers after being spotted riding along the seafront ‘with no hands on the handlebars’.

Hastings Police reported the incident on social media this morning (Friday, June 23).

A statement read: “On Wednesday (June 21), while driving along Hastings seafront by Grand Parade, we spotted a motorcyclist riding with no hands on the handlebars, and to our surprise, he was waving them around in the air as if he was dancing.

“While we do appreciate the happy disposition of the rider, riding a motorbike without hands on control is unsafe, reckless, and putting other road users at risk.”

A ‘reckless’ motorcyclist in Hastings has been given a warning by police officers after being spotted riding along the seafront ‘with no hands on the handlebars’. (Stock image / National World)

Police said the rider was issued with a Section 59 warning, along with words of advice.

A section 59 warning is issued when a vehicle is found to have been ‘used to cause distress, alarm or annoyance’ or ‘used in an anti-social manner’.

"In general, the warning can last up to 12 months,” Hastings Police said. “If a second Section 59 warning is issued in this time frame, an officer can have the vehicle seized.”

