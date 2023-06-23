Train delays have been reported between Eastbourne and Hastings following an incident this morning (Friday, June 23).

Southern Rail reported on Twitter just before 7.20am that all lines were blocked, due to a fault with the signalling system.

In an update at 7.30am, Southern said: “Trains are now on the move again between Eastbourne and Hastings.

“Services running to and from these stations will be cancelled or delayed.”

The incident has since been described as a ‘brief loss of signalling’ between Bexhill and Hastings.

As service recovers, trains running to and from Eastbourne and Hastings may be still be delayed by up to 15 minutes or revised, Southern added on its website. Disruption is expected until 8.15am.

A spokesperson said: “Services are now on the move, but delays of about 10-15 minutes are possible. Some services may be altered, so will have cancelled stops or will terminate and restart at different stations to normal.

"You can travel using your normal route this morning, but please allow some extra time to complete your journey and check before you travel.”