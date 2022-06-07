Gordon Ferrell, 54, of New Road, Littlehampton: Discharged conditionally for 12 months after being found guilty of assault by beating in Littlehampton on October 9, 2020; and damaging a mobile phone worth £140 in Littlehampton on October 9, 2020. He was also given a restraining order banning him from entering Coffee Compass in Fort Road, Littlehampton, and must pay £100 compensation, £22 victim surcharge, £300 costs.

Zaria Xaviera, 40, of Parkside Avenue, Littlehampton: Given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement for possessing an imitation firearm, a pistol, in a public place, Timberleys, Finisterre Way and Mewsbrook Park, Littlehampton, on June 30, 2021. She must pay £85 costs, £128 victim surcharge.

Harvey Eastley, 20, of Hannah Square, Chichester: Given a 15-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must carry out 150 hours' unpaid work for aggravated vehicle taking, knowing the vehicle had been taken without consent, and dangerous driving on the A259 from Bognor Regis to Littlehampton and the A286 from Birdham to Chichester on August 13, 2020. He must pay £85 costs, £128 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for two years.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Mark Salter, 35, of Merchant Street, Bognor Regis: Jailed for six weeks and must pay £106.50 compensation for stealing prosecco, prawns and salami worth £106.50 from BP Rustington on February 3, 2022. He was jailed for six weeks to run concurrently and must pay £32 compensation for stealing salmon fillets worth £32 from Co-op, East Preston, on November 23, 2021. He was jailed for six weeks to run concurrently and must pay £40 compensation for stealing Soap & Glory pamper tins worth £40 from Boots, Bognor Regis, on December 17, 2021.

Mark Salter, 35, of Western Road, Littlehampton: Given an eight-week consecutive prison sentence after admitting breaching a community order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on November 1, 2021, by failing to report for planned office appointments on December 1 and 7, 2021, and failing to maintain contact since January 14, 2021. He was given two six-week concurrent prison sentences for stealing laundry products and dog chews worth about £100 from Co-op, Bognor Regis, on February 23, 2022; and, with two others, stealing alcohol worth £143.40 from Aldi, Rustington, on March 7, 2022.

Lauren Shepherd, of Merchant Street, Bognor Regis: Given a six-week concurrent prison sentence and a five-year criminal behaviour order for stealing alcohol worth £143.40 from Aldi, Rustington, on March 7, 2022. She also admitted possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in Littlehampton on March 7, 2022, no separate penalty. She must pay £85 costs.

Lauren Shepherd, of Western Road, Littlehampton: Fined £50 after admitting failing to surrender to bail at Worthing Magistrates' Court on May 24, 2022. She was given a six-week concurrent prison sentence for stealing laundry products and dog chews worth about £100 from Co-op, Bognor Regis, on February 23, 2022. She was given a six-week consecutive prison sentence for stealing laundry products and a bottle of gin from Home Bargains, Bognor Regis, on August 20, 2021.

Sonny Gulliver, 31, of West End Way, Lancing: Given a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with 90-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement, electronically monitored, rehabilitation activity requirement and Building Better Relationships programme requirement for harassment, putting his victim in fear of violence by sending voice messages threatening to kill, calling throughout the night and early morning, and attending the home address uninvited. He was also given a restraining order. He was fined £120 after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on March 12, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months. He admitted possessing cannabis resin, a class B drug, in West End Way, Lancing, on April 11, 2022, no separate penalty.

Samuel Garman, 35, of Warren Crescent, East Preston: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on January 4, 2021, by failing to attend unpaid work on April 10 and 24, 2022. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a new community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and he must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work for two charges of fraud, dishonestly making false representations that he bought tools and other items on another man's account with Travis Perkins, intending to make an £88 gain, and that he would fit new wardrobes, intending to make a £600 gain.

Joseph Cramer, 22, of Nimbus Close, Littlehampton: Fined £370 after admitting drink-driving (62mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Mill Road, Worthing, on February 19, 2022. He was fined £370 after admitting drug-driving (73ug/l cocaine) in Mill Road, Worthing, on February 19, 2022. He also admitted drug-driving (351ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Mill Road, Worthing, on February 19, 2022, no separate penalty. He must pay £85 costs, £74 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Matthew Fulker, 43, of The Poplars, Littlehampton: Fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (83ug/l cocaine) in Cornfield Close, Littlehampton, on January 5, 2022. He also admitted two charges of drug-driving (4ug/l Delta-9-THC and 615ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Cornfield Close, Littlehampton, on January 5, 2022, no separate penalties. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Michelle Fletcher, 40, of Thorncroft Road, Littlehampton: Fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (more than 800ug/l cocaine) in Honeysuckle Lane car park, Worthing, on January 10, 2022. She must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Sam Howlett, 34, of Twyford Close, Worthing: Fined £800 after admitting drug-driving (246ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Leigh Road, Worthing, on February 2, 2022. He also admitted drug-driving (26ug/l cocaine) in Leigh Road, Worthing, on February 2, 2022, no separate penalty. He must pay £85 costs, £80 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Finley Davies, 22, of Underdown Road, Southwick: Fined £1,376 after admitting drug-driving (418ug/l benzoylecgonine) on the A27 Arundel Road, Worthing, on February 19, 2022. He also admitted driving over 70mph on the A27 Arundel Road, Worthing, on February 19, 2022, no separate penalty. He must pay £85 costs, £138 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Anthony Mason, 48, of Selborne Road, Littlehampton: Given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs, £22 victim surcharge, after admitting remaining at White Cottage, Orchard Avenue, Tarring, in contravention of a closure order issued by Brighton Magistrates' Court on March 7, 2022.

Stuart Bazeley, 52, of Sompting Road, Lancing: Fined £100 for possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on October 17, 2021. He was given a community order and must carry out 200 hours' unpaid work for having a blade, namely a lock knife and loose razor blades, in a public place, Durrington Lane, Worthing, on October 17, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge.

Daniel Kirilov, 33, of Pavilion Road, Worthing: Fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (73mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Pavilion Road, Worthing, on November 20, 2021. He must pay £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Clive Mayhew, 61, of Lyndhurst Road, Worthing: Fined £100 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, for breaching a criminal behaviour order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on January 12, 2022, by having an open container of alcohol in the Guildbourne Centre, Worthing, on April 28, 2022.