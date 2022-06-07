Steven Smith, 25,of Alpha Cottages, Lower Street, Pulborough: Given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs, £22 victim surcharge, for possessing 0.8g of cannabis, a class B drug, in Crawley on February 23, 2022.

Mariusz Cwiklinski, 46, of Annandale Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £133 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on August 26, 2021, by failing to attend the induction appointment on September 13, 2021, in that he arrived late and was unable to be seen, and failing to maintain contact since September 13, 2021. The order will continue.

Glen Conn, 47, of Coldicott Mews, Elmer Road, Bognor Regis: Given a community order and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Shanklin on February 12, 2022. He must pay £250 compensation after admitting damaging shampoo worth £33 in Shanklin on February 12, 2022. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Mark Salter, 35, of Merchant Street, Bognor Regis: Jailed for six weeks and must pay £106.50 compensation for stealing prosecco, prawns and salami worth £106.50 from BP Rustington on February 3, 2022. He was jailed for six weeks to run concurrently and must pay £32 compensation for stealing salmon fillets worth £32 from Co-op, East Preston, on November 23, 2021. He was jailed for six weeks to run concurrently and must pay £40 compensation for stealing Soap & Glory pamper tins worth £40 from Boots, Bognor Regis, on December 17, 2021.

Mark Salter, 35, of Western Road, Littlehampton: Given an eight-week consecutive prison sentence after admitting breaching a community order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on November 1, 2021, by failing to report for planned office appointments on December 1 and 7, 2021, and failing to maintain contact since January 14, 2021. He was given two six-week concurrent prison sentences for stealing laundry products and dog chews worth about £100 from Co-op, Bognor Regis, on February 23, 2022; and, with two others, stealing alcohol worth £143.40 from Aldi, Rustington, on March 7, 2022.

Lauren Shepherd, of Merchant Street, Bognor Regis: Given a six-week concurrent prison sentence and a five-year criminal behaviour order for stealing alcohol worth £143.40 from Aldi, Rustington, on March 7, 2022. She also admitted possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in Littlehampton on March 7, 2022, no separate penalty. She must pay £85 costs.

Lauren Shepherd, of Western Road, Littlehampton: Fined £50 after admitting failing to surrender to bail at Worthing Magistrates' Court on May 24, 2022. She was given a six-week concurrent prison sentence for stealing laundry products and dog chews worth about £100 from Co-op, Bognor Regis, on February 23, 2022. She was given a six-week consecutive prison sentence for stealing laundry products and a bottle of gin from Home Bargains, Bognor Regis, on August 20, 2021.

Giles Mortimer, 39, of Mons Avenue, Bognor Regis: Given a nine-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must pay £100 compensation after being found guilty of harassment without violence, causing alarm and distress with his abusive and aggressive conduct in Bognor Regis between March 28 and April 1, 2021. He was given a nine-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must pay £100 compensation after being found guilty of harassment without violence, causing alarm and distress with his abusive and aggressive conduct, including repeated allegations to Sussex Police about a police constable in Bognor Regis between July 18, 2020, and April 27, 2021. He was given a nine-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after being found guilty of persistently making use of a public communication network to cause annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety between April 24 and 27, 2021. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £620 costs £128 victim surcharge.

Harvey Eastley, 20, of Hannah Square, Chichester: Given a 15-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must carry out 150 hours' unpaid work for aggravated vehicle taking, knowing the vehicle had been taken without consent, and dangerous driving on the A259 from Bognor Regis to Littlehampton and the A286 from Birdham to Chichester on August 13, 2020. He must pay £85 costs, £128 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for two years.

Kathleen Walker, 48, of St Wilfreds Place, High Street, Selsey: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in East Street, Selsey, on April 27, 2022. Her driving licence was endorsed with ten penalty points.

Allan Thomas, 43, of Westside, Tillington: Given a community order and must carry out 60 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (108mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A272 Easebourne on April 27, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Alexander Deacon, 43, of Station Road, Bognor Regis: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and 60-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement, and must pay £300 compensation, after admitting taking a vehicle without consent in Barnham on December 20, 2021; and drink-driving (133mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) on the A29 Aldingbourne on December 20, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 16 months. He also admitted driving without the correct licence and driving without insurance, no separate penalties.

Matthew Shoebridge, 40, of Frith Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (9.0ug/l Delta-9-THC) in North Way, Petworth, on January 17, 2022. He must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

