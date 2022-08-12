Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Stemp, 24, of Caspian Close, Fishbourne: Fined £323 after admitting drug-driving (8ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Longford Road, Bognor Regis, on March 18, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Ian Boughton, 69, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £440 and must pay £44 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A29 London Road, Coldwaltham, on March 15, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Michelle Butler, 48, of Neville Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £34 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit in Hotham Way, Bognor Regis, on January 4, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

William Clack, 33, of Sherborne Road, Chichester: Fined £1,000 and must pay £100 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A286 West Dean on May 29, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Keith Gosnell, 64, of Macklin Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit in Hotham Way, Bognor Regis, on January 4, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Justin John, 29, of Yapton Lane, Walberton: Fined £269 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the A27 Arundel Road, Binsted, on April 20, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Claire Mitchell, 54, of Down Street, West Ashling: Fined £153 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Main Road, Southbourne, on January 3, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Susanne Silk, 60, of Bell Close, Chichester: Fined £66 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A286 Dodsley Lane, Easebourne, on January 5, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Damian Sona, 45, of Southdown Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Worthing, on April 17, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Alice Williams, 35, of Belmont Place, Southbourne: Fined £66 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A259 Main Road, Southbourne, on January 2, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Matthew Coles, 47, of Maple Gardens, Bognor Regis: Jailed for 36 weeks after admitting assault causing actual bodily harm in Bognor Regis on January 30, 2021. He must pay £100 compensation after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress, racially aggravated, in Bognor Regis on June 9, 2021.

Mark Ottaway, 56, of Bridgefield Close, Midhurst: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting stalking, amounting to harassment through numberous texts, messages and phone calls, and unwanted visits in Midhurst between June 11 and 25, 2021. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £620 costs, £95 victim surcharge.

Phillip Miles, 46, of Highfield Gardens, Bognor Regis: Given a community order and must carry out 60 hours' unpaid work after admitting failing to stop after a road accident on the A29 Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, in which personal injury was caused to another person on September 4, 2021. He was fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (46mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the War Memorial Hospital Roundabout, B2259 junction with the A29, Bognor Regis, on September 4, 2021. He was fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (113ug/l benzoylecgonine) on the War Memorial Hospital Roundabout on September 4, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 30 months.

Hubert Muszynski, 33, of Ockley Road, Bognor Regis: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend appointments on March 1 and 8, 2022. The order was varied to include a new 20-day curfew from 8pm to 6am daily.

Gordon Buckley, 55, of St Cyriacs, Chichester: Fined £10 and given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and six-month drug rehabilitation requirement after admitting possessing a knife in Chapel Road, Worthing, on March 4, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge.

Thomas Lea, 31, of Mornington Crescent, Bognor Regis: Given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £300 compensation, £85 costs, £22 victim surcharge, for assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Felpham Way, Bognor Regis, on May 2, 2022.

Ewan Masson, 22, of Alexandra Terrace, Clarence Road, Bognor Regis: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting assault by beating in Littlehampton on July 8, 2022; and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress on July 8, 2022. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge. Fined £45 after admitting breaching a conditional discharge order made by Hastings Magistrates Court on November 4, 2020.