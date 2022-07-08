Shaun Osborne, 51, of Gravits Lane, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £110 costs, £66 victim surcharge, after being found guilty in his absence of driving without insurance on the A259 Bosham on May 12, 2022. He was also found guilty in his absence of driving without a licence on the A259 Bosham on May 12, 2022, as the Secretary of State had revoked his licence on October 22, 2020. His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

Oleg Uvarov, 35, of Madeira Parade, Bognor Regis: Given a ten-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 120-day alcohol abstinence requirement after admitting drink-driving (69mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis, on November 23, 2021. He was given a ten-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting driving while disqualified in Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis, on November 23, 2021. He must pay £128 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 42 months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Christopher Hyder, 29, of Ellasdale Road, Bognor Regis: Given a six-month conditional discharge and must pay £22 victim surcharge after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Bognor Regis on March 23, 2021.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Mark Charman, 51, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £80 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Bognor Regis on March 23, 2021.

Alan Young, 34, of Ellasdale Road, Bognor Regis: Given 12-month conditional discharge and must pay a total of £300 compensation, £22 victim surcharge, after admitting criminal damage, causing £200 worth of damage to a sign at The William Harwicke pub in High Street, Bognor Regis, on November 28, 2021; and criminal damage causing £100 worth of damage to a sign at Punch and Judy pub in High Street, Bognor Regis, on November 28, 2021.