Tommy Demko, 38, of Nightingale Walk, Billingshurst: Fined £40 and must pay £85 costs after admitting stealing three boxes of Gaviscon tablets, three boxes of Lemsip capsules and four boxes of Beechams paracetamol worth £58.50 from The Co-op, Texaco Garage, Haywards Heath, on April 26, 2022.

James Barlow, 34, of Gilwynes, Bognor Regis: Fined £145 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure failing to comply with a red light (contravened by 8.9 seconds) on the A270 Lewes Road at the junction with Coldean Lane, Brighton, on February 26, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruth James, 47, of Cowdray Road, Easebourne: Fined £241 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure failing to stop at a red light on the A270 Old Shoreham Road, Hove, on February 17, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

See also: Bognor Regis man sentenced for attempting to meet underage girls for sex

Ashley Kilvington, 33, of Highbank, Shripney Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without insurance in Hook Lane, Rose Green, on February 22, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Lauren King, 26, of Angel Court, Angel Street, Petworth: Fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without insurance on the A29 Nyton Road, Eastergate, on December 8, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with six points. She also admitted failing to stop at a red light on the A29 Nyton Road, Eastergate, on December 8, 2021, no separate penalty.

Sally Milligan, 58, of North Road, Bosham: Fined £146 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Main Road, Southbourne, on December 24, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Deyvid Petrov, 28, of Streete Court, Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without insurance on the A259 Littlehampton on March 31, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points. He also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Benjamin Urquhart, 33, of Progress Close, Walberton: Fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 70mph speed limit at the A27 Newells Lane Bridge, West Ashling, on November 28, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Irenevsz Kowanek, 35, of Hastings Close, Bognor Regis: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 150 hours' unpaid work after being found guilty of assault by beating in Bognor Regis on January 11, 2021; and two charges of breaching a non-molestation order by going to or entering or attempting to enter a property in Bognor Regis from which he was prohibited on July 25 and August 2, 2021. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £315 costs, £95 victim surcharge.

Wojciech Belz, 29, of Ivydale Road, Bognor Regis: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 150 hours' unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on March 4, 2021; assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Bognor Regis on March 4, 2021; and resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Bognor Regis on March 4, 2021. He must pay a total of £400 compensation, £250 costs, £95 victim surcharge.

Paul Sullivan, 46, of Pevensey Road, Bognor Regis: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and 60-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement after admitting obstructing two police constables in the execution of their duties in Bognor Regis on June 5, 2021; criminal damage to a chair to the value of £300 in Bognor Regis on June 5, 2021; criminal damage to a door at Punch & Judy, Bognor Regis, to the value of £100 on June 5, 2021; and assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Bognor Regis on June 5, 2021. He must pay a total of £500 compensation, £150 costs.

Thomas Goodyear, 46, of Annandale Avenue, Bognor Regis: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £100 for stealing alcohol worth £89.50 from Tesco, Bognor Regis, on May 18, 2021. Fined £100 for stealing alcohol worth £39.80 from Tesco, Worthing, on April 4, 2021.

Thomas Goodyear, 46, of Annadale Avenue, Bognor Regis: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £95 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving while unfit through drugs in High Street, Bognor Regis, on December 13, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for three years.

Jill Gooding, 86, of Broomers Hill Lane, Pulborough: Fined £230 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A29 London Road, Coldwaltham, on August 28, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with four points and she was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Andrew Tester, 32, of Wood Croft, Billingshurst: Fined £266 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A29 Westergate Street, Aldingbourne, on August 3, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with four points and he was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.