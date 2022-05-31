Kyle Green, 18, of Richey House, Hangar Drive, Tangmere: Given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £150 costs after admitting stealing trainers worth £350 from another person between October 6 and 18, 2020.

Timothy Carver, 61, of Bramber Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £332 and must pay £110 costs, £34 victim surcharge, for driving without due care and attention in Wood Hill Way, Felpham, on January 26, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Corps, 23, of Blackthorn Avenue, Billingshurst: Fined £133 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving over 70mph on the M23 Tilgate Forest on July 25, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points and he was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Lee Moore, 45, c/o The Wheatsheaf, Oving Road, Chichester: Given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with drug rehabilitation and rehabilitation activity requirements, after admitting stealing a dog bed from Pets Corner, Chichester, on January 24, 2022. He was given eight 16-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 12 months, and must pay a total of £1,319.85 compensation after admitting stealing an electric toothbrush and Ben Sherman underwear worth £62.98 from Homesense, Chichester, on October 30, 2021; stealing GHD hair appliances worth £308 from John Lewis, Chichester, on January 31, 2022; stealing four bottles of Jack Daniel's worth £154 from Tesco, Chichester on April 13, 2022; stealing a pair of Armani trousers worth £70 from Sports Direct, Chichester, on March 17, 2022; stealing alcohol and meat worth £242 from Marks and Spencer, Chichester, on March 16, 2022; stealing two bottles of whiskey worth £32 from Sainsbury's, Chichester, on April 19, 2022; stealing a lamp worth £250 from Homesense, Chichester, on March 22, 2022; and stealing a chainsaw, washing hamper and ten-pack of sausage rolls from Lidl, Chichester, on November 1, 2021. He was also fined £50 after admitting breaching the community requirement of a suspended sentence order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on November 8, 2021, by failing to report for planned office appointments on March 22 and 31, 2022.

Manny Barnes, 19, of Shellbridge Road, Slindon Common: Fined £40 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A285 Stane Street, Halnaker, on September 18, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Dobroslawa Derwojed, 38, of Barklye House, Sylvan Way, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit in Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis, on October 19, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Claire Hillier, 38, of Meadow Close, Lavant: Fined £80 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving without insurance on the A27 Tangmere on November 17, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Lukasz Kwintal, 40, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £440 and must pay £44 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without insurance in Elm Grove South, Barnham, on November 17, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Joshua Rathbone, 35, of Kingfisher Farm, West Chiltington Lane, Billingshurst: Fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on November 16, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Shane Roberts, 32, of The Brambles, Billingshurst: Fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit in Gatwick Road, Crawley, on October 2, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Mihail Yordanov, 52, of Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on February 4, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Harry Dunning, 24, of Cocking, Midhurst: Fined £323 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting drug-driving (7.0ug/l Delta-9-THC) on the A286 Singleton on January 14, 2022. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Duane Carroll, 45, of Croft Mead, Chichester: Fined £266 and must pay £175 compensation, £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting stealing food from Aldi, Chichester, on January 8, 2022. He also admitted stealing food worth £183.81 from Aldi, Chichester, on January 15, 2022, no separate penalty.

Pawel Kozuchowski, 19, of Dorset Road, Bognor Regis: Given a six-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs, £22 victim surcharge, after admitting being drunk and disorderly in Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis, on October 31, 2021.

Irene Foster, 77, of Drift Lane, Bosham: Fined £150 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (118mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Station Road, Bosham, on November 9, 2021. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Georgi Zahariev, 32, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis: Given a community order and must carry out 150 hours' unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified in Sudley Road, Bognor Regis, on April 13, 2022. He must pay £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for 25 months.