Wanted man could be anywhere in Sussex, according to police

Police said they are appealing for help from residents to locate 19-year-old Alfie Crowhurst.

Officers said they want to speak to Crowhurst in relation to a ‘serious assault’ in Charlwood, Surrey, on Friday, June 3.

A spokesperson from Surrey Police said, “Alfie is described as a mixed-race man about 5’8” tall, with dreadlocks and a goatee beard.

Alfie Crowhurst. Picture from Surrey Police

"He has links to Crawley but could be anywhere in Surrey or Sussex.

“If you have seen Alfie, or have any information which could help us find him, please contact us quoting PR/452200558911

“If you do not wish to leave your name, please call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”