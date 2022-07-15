Stephan Gilbert, 25, of Manning Road, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure failing to stop at a red traffic light on the A259 Littlehampton on November 19, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Gary Green, 55, of The Curlews, Shoreham: Fined £402 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Shoreham Road, Small Dole, on March 19, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Ratcliffe, 67, of High Street, Upper Beeding: Fined £230.50 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit in Brighton Road, Shoreham, on December 7, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Also in the news: Former Sussex Police officer found to have breached standards of professional behaviour

Gail Reeves, 36, of Bourne Close, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without insurance in New Road, Durrington, on February 22, 2022. She was fined £220 and must pay £88 victim surcharge after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without a licence in New Road, Durrington, on February 22, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

James Stepney, 44, of Lloyd Goring Close, Angmering: Fined £32 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £34 costs, after admitting using a colour television receiver without a licence in Angmering on June 15, 2021.

Robert Allfrey, 33, of Eastern Close, Shoreham: Fined £440 and must pay £110 costs, £44 victim surcharge, after being found guilty of driving without due care and attention in Manor Hall Road, Southwick, on December 13, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with five points.

Joshua Poole, 18, of Upton Gardens, Tarring: Fined £440 and must pay £110 costs, £40 victim surcharge, after admitting driving without insurance in St Andrew's Road, Worthing, on January 27, 2022. He also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty. His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

Jeffrey Gibbs, 54, of Markwick Mews, Worthing: Fined £66 after admitting driving while not wearing an adult belt in The Boulevard, Worthing, on February 11, 2021. Fined £100 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving while using a hand-held mobile phone in Salvington Road, Worthing, on September 22, 2021.

Phillip Stoner, 32, of Greenfields, Littlehampton: Fined £307 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Hotham Way, Bognor Regis, on August 11, 2021. His driving record was endorsed and he was disqualified from driving for eight months due to repeat offending.

Joshua Fitzgerald, 27, of Hildon Close, Worthing: Fined £400 after admitting drink-driving (87mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Albert Road, Rustington, on June 26, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £160 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Jack Murray, 29, of Butler Court, Littlehampton Road, Worthing: Fined £500 after admitting drink-driving (63mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Goring Street, Goring, on June 28, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £200 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Jordan Noble, 27, of St Bernards Court, Sompting Road, Lancing: Discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £22 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault at Lancing Railway Station on December 14, 2021. He must also pay £500 compensation relating to an offence taken into consideration.

Brett White, 19, of Horsham Lodge, Horsham Road, Littlehampton: Given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay a total of £700 compensation, £85 costs, £22 victim surcharge, after admitting two charges of criminal damage, to a shop window and a vehicle wing mirror in Selsey on November 13, 2021.

Benjamin Bell, 23, of Arundel Road, Littlehampton: Given a community order and must carry out 50 hours' unpaid work after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Littlehampton on June 24, 2022. He must pay £100 compensation. He also admitted resisting a police constable in the execution of their duty in Littlehampton on June 24, 2022, no separate penalty.

Luke Martin, 33, of Guildford Road, Worthing: Given a three-month conditional discharge and must pay £1,000 compensation for criminal damage to a window at Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on June 24, 2022.

Jakub Korycki, 46, of Offington Lane, Worthing: Fined £500 after admitting being in charge of a vehicle while over the drink-drive limit (131mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Oxford Road, Worthing, on June 23, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £200 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for three months.

Bruccy Aleves De Araujo, 32, of Southdownview Road, Worthing: Given a community order and must carry out 60 hours' unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Brighton Custody Centre on April 24, 2022. Disqualified from driving for 17 months and must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge.