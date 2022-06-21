Sussex Police applied for the order against Sam Bartlett, 42, of Bishopric, Horsham, in a bid to prevent further offending.

He appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, June 8, charged with more than 30 counts of shoplifting, Sussex Police added.

At the hearing, a CBO application was made by Sussex Police and granted by the court.

Sam Bartlett, 42, of Bishopric, who stolen thousands of pounds worth of items from shops in Horsham, is now subject to a Criminal Behaviour Order. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Sussex Police has reported that the order lasts for three years and prohibits Bartlett from the following:

- Entering certain areas of Horsham town centre between the hours of 9am and 1pm daily, unless he has a pre-arranged appointment.

- Entering any shop which he is already banned from. These include John Lewis, Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, TK Maxx, Boots and Waterstones.

Sussex Police said Bartlett was also given a 12-month community order and a nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement.

PC Jonny Walker, from the Horsham Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We have secured a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) against Bartlett following a conviction of 30-plus shoplifting offences that have accrued in Horsham town this year.

“Bartlett has been a prolific shoplifter and has stolen thousands of pounds worth of items from stores across the town. Using antisocial behaviour legislation, we have been able to restrict him from going into the town to stop his offending and reassure the business community that we are doing everything we can to prevent theft offences against them.”