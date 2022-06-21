One-woman business set to bring sustainable style and female empowerment to Horsham

One-woman business Fine-Tuned Wardrobe is bringing a night of fun, cocktails and everything you can do to make your wardrobe more sustainable to Mungo’s Bar this Saturday (June 25).

There will be a free drink for attendees on arrival as well as a raffle, canapes, a DJ and a photographer.

Sophia Lorimer, founder of Fine-Tuned Wardrobe, wants to help women fall back in love with their clothes. She will be sharing tips on how to be creative with clothes that you already own and how to shop your wardrobe rather than buying something new for the sake of it.

Sophia said: “I chose to run this event in Horsham because I love the atmosphere of the town. Our last event was in Crawley, so it was natural to move to the sister town.

“The focus for this year includes up-cycling, restyling, sustainable skincare and sustainable care for your mind and body. With advice from a carefully selected panel.

“The takeaway from this event will be a variety of tips to establish and maintain a truly sustainable lifestyle fit for the future and beyond.”

With the environmental impacts of global warming at the forefront of people’s minds, Sophia said events like these are crucial for the future sustainability of the planet.

She continued: “Sustainability is fundamental to my business ethos. Since having my daughter, it has become increasingly important to me to consider what kind of world we will leave for the next generation.

“I want to do all I can to lessen the impact of my lifestyle on the planet. Fine-Tuned Wardrobe encourages and enables others to do the same.

“Since global warming has become headline news, most people are working to reduce their own footprint on the planet.

“Sustainable fashion focuses on what we already have in our wardrobe. I help women ‘shop from their wardrobe’, restyle and re-purpose items they already own, rather than deciding to buy new.”

Sophia also wants the event to bring women together for some much-needed fun while strengthening bonds between each other.

She added: “It is crucial for women to empower and support each other.

“This event is designed to build and strengthen a community of like-minded women to establish a new way of living that safeguards the world’s resources.

“Together we have a powerful voice that can change the world.”

Fine-Tuned Wardrobe was founded in 2020 after Sophia emerged from a period of postnatal depression.

Sophia admitted she had ‘lost confidence’ in herself, but realised she wasn’t alone.

She said: “I felt I had lost my sense of self, had lost confidence, and certainly didn't know what to wear in my new role as a mother.

“I came to realise that I was not alone. Several women share that experience of loss of identity, especially after life-changing experiences.

“How we present ourselves is a hugely significant part of our identity. Helping women find their style sustainably has become my mission.”

Since its foundation Fine-Tuned Wardrobe, and Sophia, have gone from strength-to-strength. Last year's ‘The Empowerment of Women’ event was a sell-out.

Sophia added: “I have also hosted many Zoom styling parties over the pandemic that were such a welcomed distraction of positivity and fun.

“I helped groups of women with all different kinds of styling advice from how to dress for their body shape to how to shop their wardrobes and be more mindful and so much more.”

Tickets to this event are selling fast. Remaining tickets are available to buy at eventbrite.co.uk/e/girls-just-wanna-have-sustainable-fun-tickets-315502665967.

For more information about Fine-Tuned Wardrobe, please visit finetunedwardrobe.com.