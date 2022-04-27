Knifepoint robbery at Crawley off-licence: Do you recognise this man?

Sussex Police said a man entered McColl’s on Gossops Parade around 9.20pm on Monday (April 18) and demanded cash from the tills whilst brandishing a silver knife.

Sussex Police added that the man left with money as well as a quantity of cigarettes and alcohol. Thankfully, nobody was physically harmed during the robbery.

The suspect is described as white, with stubble and brown eyes. He was wearing a black bucket hat, grey tracksuit bottoms and a grey hooded top, embroidered with ‘Hoodrich’ across the chest.

Police have launched an appeal for information, along with an image of a man they'd like to speak to following a knifepoint robbery at an off-licence in Crawley. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information is urged to contact police online, or via 101, quoting serial 1328 of 18/04.