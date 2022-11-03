Sussex Police said two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a ‘confrontation’ in North Road, Lancing, at about 8pm.

Armed police officers were pictured outside Lancing Railway Station around 9pm.

In a statement, issued on Thursday afternoon, a police spokesperson said: “It is believed to have happened outside Lancing railway station, the Asda store, and The Railway public house.

Armed police officers have responded to an incident in Lancing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“A 14-year-old girl was taken to hospital with minor injuries. A 14-year-old boy also sustained minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment. They are both receiving support from officers.”

A cordon was set up in the area and officers conducted house to house enquiries to begin the investigation, police said.

A spokesperson added: “The incident is not believed to pose a threat to the wider community.

"A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of common assault and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause a fear of violence.

"A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of common assault. Both remain in custody at this stage.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident are asked to come forward and report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 1295 of 02/11.

Adur and Worthing Police referred to the incident in a post on social media.

