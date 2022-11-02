Edit Account-Sign Out
Armed police respond to incident in Lancing

Armed police officers have been pictured outside Lancing Railway Station this evening (Wednesday, November 2).

By Sam Morton
16 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Nov 2022, 9:50pm

Sussex Police confirmed its response to an ongoing incident, around 9pm, in South Street but was unable to comment further at this time.

Reports on social media suggest there has been a stabbing in the area but this is yet to be confirmed.

Updates to follow as and when we get them.

Armed police officers have responded to an incident in Lancing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

