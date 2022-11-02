Armed police respond to incident in Lancing
Armed police officers have been pictured outside Lancing Railway Station this evening (Wednesday, November 2).
Sussex Police confirmed its response to an ongoing incident, around 9pm, in South Street but was unable to comment further at this time.
Reports on social media suggest there has been a stabbing in the area but this is yet to be confirmed.
Updates to follow as and when we get them.
Most Popular
Channel migrants: Sussex MP calls for Home Secretary Suella Braverman to take action on English Channel small boat migrant crossings